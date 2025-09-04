In just one season, the country managed to host an S-tier tournament for Counter-Strike 2, hold the finals of the PUBG Mobile Super League, and place three Dota 2 players among the top-ranked gamers. Not long ago, Kazakhstani esports athletes sought recognition abroad, and organizing committees were content with online cups. However, now the federation and private investors have built a full-fledged ecosystem for the development of virtual disciplines, including advanced arenas and the sale of media rights for streams.

It is quite logical that ставки на киберспорт are no longer limited to global grand finals. Betting lines are now opened even for local qualifiers and regional derbies.

Astana — the new arena for Counter-Strike 2

In May, the PGL Astana 2025 tournament brought CS2 to an offline format of the highest category. Sixteen teams fought for $1.25 million, and the peak audience reached 920,000 viewers. By the way, this is a new record for non-Major PGL events.

Meanwhile, the local broadcast in Kazakh gathered almost 90,000 concurrent viewers, which convinced the organizers to secure Astana in the calendar at least until 2027. Meanwhile, Igor “w0nderful” Zhdanov lifted the winner’s trophy for Team Spirit, but it was FURIA, with the freshly signed 20-year-old Kazakh sniper Danil “molodoy” Golubenko, that took fourth place. Please note, this is the first podium finish by a player from Kazakhstan as part of a non-CIS team.

Watson and Malady — the duo storming the Dota summits

The year was a turning point for the MOBA scene as well. Carry Alimzhan “watson” Islambekov and support Arman “Malady” Orazbaev simultaneously joined Gaimin Gladiators — an organization that has won Majors twice. The tandem immediately qualified for the Esports World Cup: GG playoffs, where they advanced from the group stage with a 4-2 record and lost only to Team Spirit in the quarterfinals, ultimately finishing in the top 12 and earning $75,000.

Earlier, at PGL Wallachia Season 5, they secured silver, adding $35,000 in prize money each. For Kazakhstan, this is the highest Dota 2 payout for one season, and Watson was the first in the region this summer to reach the 14,000 MMR mark, a cult status of “lastonog” on the European ladder. Within the team chat, he leads late-game hero picks, while Malady is responsible for early vision, honed in the L1GA Team league. So ставки на The International may need to be adjusted already at the draft stage, since the Kazakh duo can break the meta not with hype, but with numbers and map understanding.

PUBG Mobile Championship in Alma-Ata

From June 12 to 22, Almaty became the center of mobile battle royale. The spring stage of the PUBG Mobile Super League Central & South Asia was held at the Halyk Arena. Among the 20 squads, three represented Kazakhstan:

AMIX Team;

Fache Gaming;

Konina Power.

The latter managed to outperform such renowned brands as Virtus.pro and Team Spirit, finishing the finals in seventh place and earning $11,250. The tournament gave the region direct slots for the upcoming World Cup, and the federation has already announced the construction of a permanent esports arena in the metropolis. Great news, as the capacity is finally starting to catch up with demand. Clearly, esports in KZ is ceasing to be a niche hobby and is turning into an industry with a system of planned development and sufficient economic turnover to attract major investors.